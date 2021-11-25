Huge quantity of drugs seized at Dublin Port
As part of an investigation targeting transnational organised crime groups, a joint operation was carried out by personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue Customs Service yesterday, Wednesday, 25.
Officers recovered 60kg of heroin, 145kg of cannabis resin, 79kg of cannabis herb and 1kg of ketamine, all with an estimated value of €9,790,000.
The drugs were discovered, concealed within a shipment of furniture which had arrived from the Netherlands. The search was carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog, Robbie.
Investigations are continuing by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and collaboration with international law enforcement partners is ongoing
No arrests have been made as of yet.
