Search

03/11/2021

'Equal rights for young workers' - People before Profit launch new Bill for young employees

'Equal rights for young workers' - People before Profit launch new Bill for young employees today

'Equal rights for young workers' - People before Profit launch new Bill for young employees today (Image: Rollingnews.ie)

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

People Before Profit have launched a new Bill today to ensure equal rights for young workers which would guarantee uniform pay for all earning the minimum wage.

The Bill would allow everyone earning the minimum wage to receive 100% of this regardless of their age. 

Since January 1, 2021, the national minimum wage is €10.20 for people aged 20 and over, under 18 it’s €7.14 (70%), aged 18 it’s € 8.16 (80%), aged 19 it’s €9.18 (90%).

The national minimum wage in Ireland for people aged 20 and over is set to increase to €10.50 in January 2022.

Ireland has the highest rate in Europe of those aged 18-29 earning the minimum wage at 41%.

In Quarter 4 of 2020, 60,500 employees between 15 and 24 earned the minimum wage or lower and a further 22,400 employees between 25 and 34 earned the minimum wage or lower, according to People before Profit.

People Before Profit’s spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Paul Murphy TD said it is 'blatant discrimination' that people under the age of 20 would be entitled to earn less than the minimum wage.

"It assumes that people under the age of 20 receive a cut in their rent or living costs due to their age." he added.

Deputy Murphy said: "What we need is to abandon this discrimination immediately, legislate for equal access to the full minimum wage regardless of age and pressure the government to instigate a living wage to €15 per hour so that people can have a fair return for the long hours that they work."

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media