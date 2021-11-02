Coveney to meet Palestinian and Israeli representatives during four-day trip abroad
The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, is beginning a four-day visit to the Middle East today.
Minister Coveney will meet with senior political leaders, UN officials and civil society representatives in Israel and Palestine before travelling on to Jordan.
It's the fifth such trip the minister has taken in his tenure.
He will reportedly visit Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Ramallah during the trip, as well as communities in the West Bank to hear how Irish Aid funding is supporting humanitarian efforts in the region.
Speaking about his plans during the visit, Minister Coveney said, "I will speak clearly and frankly about negative trends, including violence, demolitions, evictions, and settlement activity that are causing ongoing suffering and threaten to erode the prospect of a negotiated two State solution.
"In the past week we have seen further negative developments in terms of settlement activity and civil society space which I have spoken out against. I will use this opportunity to again convey my concerns and call for the end of such acts."
