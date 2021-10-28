Irish doctor recommends Covid vaccine for pregnant women who have already had virus

An Irish doctor has said pregnant women who have already had Covid should still consider gettting vaccinated.

Dr Ronan Glynn made the comments on Twitter as part of a thirteen-part informational about pregnancy, Covid-19, and vaccination.

In a post, he said, "If you have already had Covid-19 you should still consider getting the Covid-19 vaccine. Although previous infection does provide some protection, vaccination is still recommended."

Although he said "most" pregnant women infected with the virus have mild or no symptoms and don't experience serious complications, there is "increasing evidence that Covid-19 can affects your pregnancy".

There is growing evidence that pregnant women may be at increased risk of severe illness from #COVID19 compared with non-pregnant women, particularly in the third trimester.

He said, "Pregnant women with Covid-19 are at higher risk of preterm birth, high blood pressure, postpartum haemorrhage and stillbirth than those who are not infected with Covid-19."

According to the doctor, the vaccines can be given "at any time in pregnancy" and that breastfeeding women can receive a vaccine without having to stop breastfeeding.

He also said those who have had laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 in the previous six months will only need one dose.