New survey reveals hiring rates are now passed pre-pandemic levels

A new survey has found there has been a significant rapid recovery in the Irish jobs market across sectors with hiring rates over the past three months now exceeding the same period in 2019.

The survey from IDA Ireland, in partnership with Microsoft and LinkedIn, looked at activity between July and September with the LinkedIn Hiring Rate rebounding and now exceeding the same period in 2019 by 15% for two of the three months.

Jobs that offer remote working now make up 16% of all job applications, compared to 5% being made for similar positions in the same quarter last year.

The top three industries offering remote are software & it services (21%), corporate services (19%), and financial services (10%).

The survey also found that 71% of the C-Level executives plan to hire additional staff over the next six months to drive business growth with a similar number planning to increase marketing spend over this period, suggesting confidence in the economy.

Sharon McCooey, Head of LinkedIn Ireland said the data clearly illustrates a resurgence in the jobs market with companies back in hiring mode and professionals evaluating the next stage of their careers.

"Our additional research also illustrates that businesses are actively considering the future of work, with digital transformation a key priority for many organisations over the next six months.

"Offering flexibility to current and prospective staff will be a key factor in retaining and attracting talent in the months ahead," she said.

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said the year-long remote working experiment is prompting a reassessment of where people work.

"The increase in remote working opportunities allows employers to tap into the talent base across all regions of Ireland.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD said it's clear that employers are recognising the benefits of making remote working permanent.

"I hope this continues and the Government is putting in place the infrastructure, policies and laws to facilitate that."