'Things have slipped' - Chief Medical Officer warns of surges amid rising cases

The Chief Medical Officer has urged people to get back to the basics of social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing.

Dr. Tony Holohan said that Covid-19 is going to become endemic and will causes challenges in terms of surges of infections adding "things have slipped" in recent weeks amid a surge of Covid-19 cases.

"That's what society will be like, as we move forward, and we deal with the fact that Covid as a disease isn't something that isn't going to be eliminated.

"It is going to be endemic, it is going to cause challenges for us in terms of surges of infection from time to time, that are going to have to be responded to in particular by having strong and effective public health services."

Speaking on RTÉ's Today with Philip Boucher-Hayes, the CMO said that no one wants to back to using "crude" measures to force people to socialise less, but people should be mindful of their own risks, particularly those who are not vaccinated.

Asked about what Christmas this year will be like, Dr. Holohan said each individual must make their own risk assessment about social gatherings, particularly where there may be others who are not vaccinated or have underlying conditions.

He said the vaccine, while offering substantial protection, is not a silver bullet and urged anyone with symptoms to stay at home.