'Put your thinking COP on' - Young Irish people encouraged to participate in National Youth Climate Summit

Young people in Ireland will get the opportunity to partake in the National Youth Climate Summit organised by ECO-UNESCO and 4 national youth organisations.

The summit will allow young people the opportunity to learn more about climate issues and how to make a positive environmental difference.

ECO-UNESCO is Ireland's leading environmental education and youth organisation working to conserve the environment and to inspire young people.

The summit is scheduled to run online every Wednesday, starting from October 20 to November 11.

The online summit will take place in the lead-up to and during COP26 which will run from October 31 to November 12.

COP26 is the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, and will bring countries together to tackle the current climate crisis.

To mark COP26, the Youth Climate Summit will host online environmental activities and events for young people from 10 to 18 years of age.

National Director of ECO-UNESCO, Elaine Nevin said: "The motive behind this Summit came from the results of our Climate Justice Survey in 2020, where a significant number of young people felt their voices on Climate Change were unheard.

58% of young people also said they would like more local opportunities to get involved in climate action."

ECO-UNESCO hope this will provide a perfect platform for 'young people to have their voices heard and gain the knowledge and tools to make a positive environmental impact'

UN Observer and Senator Pauline O'Reilly will be among the special guests in attendance at the online summit.

ECO-UNESCO will be running a Climate Action workshop with SpunOut and SEAI will be talking about Sustainable Energy.

Winners from the 2021 Young Environmentalists Awards will also attend and speak about current climate issues.

For more information and to get involved in the Youth Climate Summit, click here