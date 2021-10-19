416 patients waiting on hospital beds across Ireland this morning

416 patients are waiting on hospital beds across Ireland this morning
416 admitted patients are waiting for hospital beds in Ireland this morning, according to INMO's Trolley Watch.
323 patients are waiting in the emergency department, and 93 patients are in wards elsewhere across the country.
21 of these patients are under the age of 16.
University Hospital Limerick have the longest waiting time, with 55 admitted patients waiting on beds, 38 in the emergency department and 17 in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
University Hospital Galway have 52 patients waiting, with 46 without a bed in the emergency department and 6 in wards elsewhere.
Letterkenny University Hospital have 48 patients waiting for beds, 11 in the emergency departments and 37 in other wards.
INMO Trolley Watch is designed to count the number of patients waiting for a bed in hospitals across Ireland every day.
In September 2021, the INMO recorded 8,414 admitted patients without hospital beds.
Among these 8,414 patients, 155 were children.
