Gardai appeal for witnesses as young motorcyclist dies in traffic collision
Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a traffic collision which resulted in the death of a young motorcyclist.
Emergency services attended the scene - which occurred at approximately 8.25pm yesterday involving a car and motorbike - on the R136 in Lucan, Co. Dublin.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to Connolly Memorial Hospital where he passed away from injuries. The driver of the car was uninjured.
An examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators has since concluded.
Gardai are appealing particularly to any road users who were travelling on the R136 at the time with camera footage to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
