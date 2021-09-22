People urged to show their true colours by getting their kit on for Jersey Day

Humanitarian aid agency GOAL is appealing to people all over Ireland to show their true colours by getting on their kit for GOAL Jersey Day, which takes place on Friday, October 8.

School students, employees and members of organisations across the country are being encouraged to don their favourite County, Club, Country or Provincial team jersey to raise vital funds to help GOAL’s lifesaving work with vulnerable communities all over the world.

GOAL ambassador and Irish sporting hero, Roisin Upton, who represented Ireland in Tokyo as part of the Irish ladies hockey team in the Olympics, said: “I proudly wore the Irish Jersey in Tokyo, as the ladies hockey team made history by being the first Irish ladies hockey team to reach the Olympics. I am appealing to people all over to don their favourite Jersey in support of GOAL this year. The funds raised will go a long way to help the communities they work with on three different continents.”

With COVID-19 still resulting in thousands of people working from home, GOAL Jersey Day is the perfect excuse for workmates to get connected with colleagues by putting on their favourite jersey - and their Zoom camera at the same time! Those without jerseys can change their zoom backgrounds to their favourite team colours. Children in classrooms are encouraged to lift spirits and swap their school uniform for their favourite jerseys on October 8.

GOAL’s Director of Fundraising & Marketing, Eamon Sharkey, said: “GOAL Jersey Day is one of Ireland’s longest running fundraisers, and has been in existence for more than three decades. Now more than ever GOAL needs the continued support of the Irish people who have never been found wanting in supporting the world’s poorest of the poor. Schools and companies look forward to GOAL Jersey Day every year and is a day when people can come together, have fun, and give to communities in need at the same time.”

Funds raised from GOAL Jersey Day will go towards the agency's life changing work in emergency response, health, nutrition, and livelihoods in 14 countries. Last year alone GOAL reached more than 14.3 million people with support in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

Elizabeth Ivory, Head of Marketing & Comms, Folens said: “We are delighted to partner with GOAL as part of our Folens Giving Programme. GOAL Jersey Day helps to raise vital funds for vulnerable communities across the world, and we are delighted to help raise awareness of this great initiative.”

This year, your support is needed more than ever. Just a few weeks ago, 1.2 million people (including 540,000 children) woke up to the devastation of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti. GOAL teams are racing against the clock to respond to the devastation. Thousands of people have been seriously injured and need urgent medical support. Thousands of families made homeless by the earthquake need food, water and shelter.

COVID-19 continues to pose a huge threat to the countries where GOAL works, many of which have weak and limited healthcare systems, poor resources and scarcity of clean, safe water. GOAL continues to respond to the pandemic in their 14 programme countries, providing access to clean water and sanitation, lifesaving messaging and support to strained healthcare services.

To sign up to GOAL Jersey Day, visit jerseyday.org.