It's back! Here's the line-up for the season premiere of the Graham Norton Show on BBC One

The guests have been revealed for the first episode of the new season of the Graham Norton Show on BBC One.
The BAFTA-award-winning talk show featuring the biggest celebrities and the brightest conversation on television is back for a new series from Friday, September 24.
Joining Graham for the start of a new season are the stars of the long-awaited James Bond film No Time To Die. In his final appearance as 007, Daniel Craig is joined by French star Léa Seydoux; the British star of Captain Marvel, Lashana Lynch; and the Oscar-winning star of Bohemian Rhapsody and Mr Robot, Rami Malek.
Music and chat on the night will be provided by global superstar Ed Sheeran, who performs his new single Shivers.
Catch The Graham Norton Show on BBC One, Friday, September 24 at 10.35pm.
More News
A photograph this Tuesday of what appears to be the aftermath of a party at one of the estates near UL
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.