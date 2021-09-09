Search

09/09/2021

Irish sisters team up with Disney in 'dream come true' collaboration

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Sisters Izzy and Ailbhe Keane from Galway, have announced their longed for collaboration with Disney. 

Their company, Izzy Wheels, inspired by Izzy, who was born with Spina Bifida and is paralyzed from the waist down, was created to help bridge the gap between disability and style.

Izzy says that although her wheelchair is a symbol of freedom to her, it never reflected her personality. This motivated her sister Ailbhe to design a range of wheel covers, as part of her final-year project at the National College of Art and Design, in 2016.

The collaboration with Disney will see the sisters create a range of bright and colourful spokeguards for wheelchair users, which include characters from Frozen, The Lion King, Disney classics Mickey and Minnie Mouse along with superheroes from fan favourites, The Avengers.

“It’s been my long-time aim to challenge the perception of people who use wheelchairs and encourage people to look beyond the chair,” says Ailbhe, who is the company’s chief executive and creative director. “I want people to feel that their wheelchair is an extension of their personal style and a form of self-expression, which is why Disney is a fantastic partner.”

The covers, which now ship worldwide, are designed for all ages with 10% of the proceeds from the Disney range going to Whizz-Kid, a charity focused on transforming the lives of disabled children in the UK.

The company has also pledged to help Disney's Make-a-Wish foundation by designing customisable wheelchair covers.

