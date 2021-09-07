Search

07/09/2021

Frontline worker makes history as first black Miss Ireland

Frontline worker makes history as first black Miss Ireland

Frontline worker makes history as first black Miss Ireland

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

A frontline worker and former resident of Direct Provision has been crowned Miss Ireland 2021, marking the first time a black woman has won the event. 

Pamela Ashley Uba, who is a medical scientist, won the honour at a ceremony at the weekend. 

Ms Uba arrived in Ireland from South Africa when she was a child and achieved her citizenship on the last day of applications for the Miss Galway pageant in 2020. 

She will represent Ireland at the 70th Miss World festival, due to take place in Puerto Rico in December. 

