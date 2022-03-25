Young Limerick DJ looking forward to headlining festival in home town

A LIMERICK DJ that helped raise funds for cancer throughout the lockdowns is looking forward to headlining a music festival in his home county this summer.

Patrickswell native Gearóid Organ (22) traces his love of music and performing back to the school radio station in St Munchin’s College, Corbally, in his teenage years.

Now an apprentice at Johnson & Johnson in Limerick, the Polymer Processing Technology student is looking to reinvigorate his DJ career at Limerick’s Summerfest 2022.

“I can’t wait to get out there again and start performing in front of people in my hometown,” he said, alluding to the two-day, June 17-18 festival taking place at the Limerick Racecourse.

Self-taught on software through YouTube tutorials, Gearóid recalls the “mind-blowing” moment he was signed to an English record label, Open House Records, at the tender age of 18.

“I used to sit in my room from one week to the next, producing music,” he said, congnisant of the need to produce his own tunes, in order to progress in the music world.

After enjoying streaming success across several music platforms, DJ Gorgan, as he is known on stage, set up Deep Nation Records, in a bid to source and promote homegrown talent in the industry.

In 2019, after winning a Spin South West competition to be one of their DJs, he got to play the Longitude Festival in O’ Malley Park, in Dublin.

“Just as my career was about to get started, Covid kicked in,” he conceded.

Restrictions didn’t lock down his love of music for long, as he began livestreaming himself Djing across the virtual world. On one occasion, he raised over €1,000 for cancer support services.

Things have started moving for me again, he told the Limerick Leader.

He is really looking forward to lining out at Limerick’s Summerfest in Patrickswell.

With only a few weeks left in his course in Athlone IT, he is hoping to link up with a local Limerick nightclub, to become a resident DJ and even has a new track coming out in a few weeks.

“I just can’t wait to get back out there and start meeting people again,” he concluded.

Follow Gearóid Organ across all streaming services, to find out more.