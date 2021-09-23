Music education website launched for Limerick children

A LIMERICK-based orchestra has launched a free online teaching resource for children.

Sing Out With Strings Online is a unique music education website filled with accessible resources including multi-angled performance demonstrations by the Irish Chamber Orchestra (ICO) musicians.

This user-friendly site offers downloadable sheet music enabling participants to engage fully with content as well as Meet the Musician section where users can learn more about specific musicians and their instruments.

ICO CEO Gerard Keenan said: “The Irish Chamber Orchestra has provided quality music education in Limerick City schools for 13 years, providing more than 300 children weekly with free music education through its Sing Out With Strings and Irish Chamber Orchestra Youth Orchestra initiatives."

The new site also houses music to accommodate all levels in one place, to be accessed free-of-charge.

It provides teachers and pupils with resources to integrate music into their daily lives and caters for those with a basic level of musical skill right up to confident progressor level.

Mr. Keenan added: “The ICO is committed to developing and deepening engagement with young people through its inclusive and innovative educational and community projects.

“Our new Sing Out With Strings Online website takes us another step forward, expanding on the important work we are currently undertaking in Limerick and bringing our expertise to a wider audience both nationally and internationally.”

Visit Sing Out With Strings Online at sows.ie/.