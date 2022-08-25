Munster Rugby team named for pre-season match against Gloucester

Jack O'Donoghue has been named as captain | PICTURE: Sportsfile
MUNSTER Rugby head coach Graham Rowntree has named an extended 31-man squad for Friday night’s pre-season encounter against Gloucester at Musgrave Park
New signings Malakai Fekitoa and Chris Moore are among the replacements and will make their first appearances for the province.
Paddy Kelly and Greencore Munster Rugby Academy trio Edwin Edogbo, Ruadhan Quinn and Conor Phillips are also in line for their first taste of senior action on Friday.
Simon Zebo starts at full-back with Calvin Nash and Shane Daly named on the two flanks. Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell form the centre partnership with Neil Cronin and Ben Healy in the half-backs.
Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron and Keynan Knox have been named in the front row with Academy player Cian Hurley and Eoin O’Connor in the engine room.
Captain Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Sullivan complete the starting XV.
Munster Rugby have announced the side will be wearing the new adidas Alternate kit for Friday's game which kicks off at 7.30pm.
Munster starting XV
Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Ben Healy, Neil Cronin; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox; Cian Hurley, Eoin O’Connor; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Sullivan.
Replacements
Scott Buckley, Chris Moore, Roman Salanoa, James French, Liam O’Connor, Edwin Edogbo, Paddy Kelly, Ruadhan Quinn, Daniel Okeke, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Tony Butler, Malakai Fekitoa, Dan Goggin, Liam Coombes, Conor Phillips.
