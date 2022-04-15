Munster Rugby team to face Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park is named

THE MUNSTER Rugby team for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup last-16 tie against Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park has been named.

The province, which this week confirmed the appointment of Graham Rowntree as head coach, trail by five points on aggregate following last weekend's fixture at Sandy Park.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Joey Carbery, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan and Simon Zebo come into the starting XV for tomorrow's match as Head Coach Johann van Graan makes five changes to the team that lost 13-8 last week.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Keith Earls and Zebo on either flank. Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell continue their centre partnership with Conor Murray and Joey Carbery in the half-backs.

Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell and John Ryan pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.

Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett and Jack O’Donoghue complete the starting XV as a positional switch sees last week's captain, Jack O’Donoghue, move to Number 8.

Stephen Archer is among the replacements and is in line to make his 50th Champions Cup appearance.

Saturday's match kicks off at 3pm and will be broadcast on BT Sport. There will be live radio coverage on both Newstalk and Live 95.

Munster Rugby starting XV: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Simon Zebo; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Jason Jenkins, Thomas Ahern, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Alex Kendellen.