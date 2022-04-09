Munster Rugby lose to Exeter but Champions Cup tie very much alive

Munster Rugby's Shane Daly scores a second half try during the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 first leg match with Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park on Saturday
MUNSTER Rugby suffered a 13-8 defeat to Exeter Chiefs in a teak tough Heineken Champions Cup last 16 first leg tie at Sandy Park on Saturday afternoon.
The sides will meet in the second leg at Thomond Park on Saturday next at 3pm.
Exeter crossed for first-half tries through Stuart Hogg and Jacques Vermeulen, while Munster took advantage of their opponents receiving two yellow cards in two minutes as Shane Daly went over.
