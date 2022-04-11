Referee confirmed for Munster Rugby's crunch second leg clash with Exeter

French referee Mathieu Raynal
THE match referee has been confirmed for Munster Rugby's crucial Heineken Champions Cup last 16 second leg clash with Exeter Chiefs in Limerick.
French official Mathieu Raynal will take charge of the Thomond Park fixture which has a 3pm kick-off on Saturday at Thomond Park.
Munster trail by five points, 8-13, after the first leg meeting between the sides at Sandy Park last weekend.
Also on Saturday, Limerick-based referee Andrew Brace will be in charge at Mattioli Woods Welford Road when Leicester Tigers and ASM Clermont Auvergne go head-to-head again in their last 16, second leg, tie.
