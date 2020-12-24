BREAKING: Munster - Leinster clash postponed due to Covid concerns

THE much-anticipated interprovincial derby between Munster and Leinster on St Stephen's Day has been postponed.

The behind closed doors fixture had been due to kick off at Thomond Park at 7.35pm on Saturday.

However, in a statement this Thursday morning PRO14 organisers confirmed it will not now go ahead.

"The Round 9 Guinness PRO14 fixture between Munster Rugby and Leinster Rugby has been postponed. The game was due to take place on Saturday, December 26 in Limerick, however, Leinster Rugby are currently investigating the outcomes of some of the results from their latest round of Covid-19 PRC testing. Results of these investigations will not be returned in time to meet guidelines set by public health authorities in order for the game go ahead as planned" read a statement.

"Having considered this, the PRO14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group has agreed that this fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled. PRO14 Rugby will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule the game," added the statement.