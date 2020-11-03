Munster and Ireland rugby star CJ Stander urges people to tackle their feelings

MUNSTER and Ireland rugby player and Tackle Your Feelings ambassador, CJ Stander is encouraging people to rally around their loved ones and support one another, especially as we must now stay at home once again, due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Stander, who was announced as Munster's Player of the Year for a third time this week, was on hand this week to announce the Tackle Your Feelings Pro app add-on as part of the #ImTakingControl campaign which encourages people to ‘Take Control’ of their mental wellbeing using principles from both sport and positive psychology.

Tackle Your Feelings (TYF) Pro is an add on to the existing TYF App and has been designed specifically for members of Rugby Players Ireland.

Through TYF Pro, Players will be able to access sections that cover resources unique to the rugby playing environment: injury, transition and managing life in a high-performance arena are included as well as the existing TYF resources to help maintain their positive mental wellbeing.

Tackle Your Feelings is an all-island mental wellbeing campaign, launched by Rugby Players Ireland and Zurich in 2016 and is funded by the Z Zurich Foundation. The TYF App, which is free to download, features sections on Relationships, Confidence, Happiness/Sadness, Sleep, Self-Care, Resilience, Anger, Relaxation, Optimism & Self-Awareness.

For more information on Tackle Your Feelings follow the Instagram account @tyf or visit the website www.tackleyourfeelings.com which will share motivational stories along with positive mental wellbeing tips and exercises.