Motoring Review: The Lion brand is electrified!

WHILE Peugeot has added a few very successful SUVs to its range in recent years, my most recent test drive was in their very stylish 508 Station Wagon (SW) body style and with a Plug-in-Hybrid powertrain now added to the mix.

The 508 is a beautifully designed car, striking to look at from every angle.

The letters PSE show this is a high performance Peugeot Sport Engineered version with a combined 360hp on tap making it the most powerful car in the range. This PSE version is available in both the saloon and SW body styles. It also comes with low emissions allowing an annual road tax of just €140.

The car is built on the EMP2 platform, developed to incorporate an ICE engine along with two electric motors (allowing 4WD) whilst preserving space on board and boot capacity. Engineers paid particular attention to weight reduction and balance to ensure the driving experience is as rewarding as possible.

The 200hp PureTech petrol engine combines with two electric motors - a 110hp in the front linked to the e-EAT speed electrified automatic gearbox, and a rear engine with 113hp. The combined power gives a power output of 360hp and a whopping 520 Nm torque, all contributing to a lively and stimulating drive experience as I discovered. The exhilarating Sport mode fairly launches the car forward. We’re talking a possible 0-100km/h time of just 5.2 seconds.

The electric range (WLTP) provides up to 46kms. Mixed consumption gives 2.03 L/100kms (WLTP).

This version gets a powerful posture with widened tracks to accommodate the new specific 20-inch wheel rims that perfectly match the car’s metal. The new black iconic grille with floating blades, the vertical vanes and other aerodynamic attributes accentuate the efficiency of their dynamic Peugeot Sport Engineered genes.

The sleek silhouette comes with the new exclusive ‘Selenium Grey’ colour that is subtly pearlescent and punctuated with a ‘Kryptonite’ colour signature. The colour lime is repeated around the car which adds to the overall promise that this car is special, as do the rimless windows. At the rear, the glossy black full-width strip enhances the 3D Full LED lights with the Peugeot triple claw and black exhaust pipes are specific to the PSE line.

The cabin is equally as gorgeous with ample rear legroom even for a tall person seated behind a 6ft front seat passenger. My seat had power adjustments and lumbar support. Front ones can be heated.

Peugeot’s i-Cockpit includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, a 10.0-inch touchscreen which can be customised and with gorgeous graphics, and a multi-functional compact steering wheel which with its flat top allows almost all the 12.3-inch head-up instrument panel with your current speed to be in your line of vision.

This car had some very distinctive and exclusive touches which include specific menus on the touchscreen so that you can easily access all the information you require.

In-car entertainment includes a Focal premium HIFI speaker system, a wireless smartphone charging plate, Connected 3D Navigation, and Voice Recognition.

It also gets exclusive upholstery in Mistral Nappa leather with Alcantara and Kryptonite stitching.

On the road, as you accelerate, the car moves seamlessly up through the gears. I found the steering to be quite direct which is my preference and the car’s suspension made for good ride quality for all onboard. Handling is superb as you’d expect from a PSE car. An e-Save function allows you to save or regenerate all or part of the battery for later use during your journey.

Driving modes are Electric Mode, 4WD Mode for use on low grip roads, Sport Mode, Hybrid, and Comfort.

You can charge the battery by using domestic (AC) 2.3kWh from a regular socket where a full charge takes 7 hours, or a Standard 7.4kWh from a wall box with a full charge in 1hr 45 mins. There’s an 8-year traction battery warranty.

Key driver assistance systems include a Pack City 2 which allows the front or rear views to be shown on the touch screen; a Night Vision feature which, in poor light, detects pedestrians or animals in front of the car, and displays the image on the instrument panel, while the Driver Assist Pack Plus includes Adaptive Cruise Control.

Standard are eight airbags, a 360 deg HD colour camera system and fully automated parking assistance, a power tailgate, LED daytime running lights, rear fog lights, electric child locks on rear windows and doors, an electric parking brake that includes Hill Assist, front windscreen wipers with the Magic Wash cleaning system, the i-Cockpit, a 7.4 kW On board charger and a Mode 2, type 2 cable for domestic socket.

Options include Nera Black Metallic paint (495) or Pearl White Pearlescent paint at €800. A Panoramic opening glass roof is €1,365.

While my 508 SW PSE petrol hybrid is priced at €69,860, the saloon petrol hybrid is €68,325.