One dead and two treated at University Hospital Limerick after Clare road collision

ONE man, aged 30, has died following a single-vehicle collision in County Clare in the early hours of this Monday morning.

The car crash occurred at a bridge at Caherogan in the coastal town of Miltown Malbay, Clare, at around 4.15am on Monday.

Gardai at Miltown Malbay say that the 30-year-old male, a rear passenger, was fatally injured while the male driver, aged 28, and front seat female passenger, aged 26, are being treated for injuries at University Hospital Limerick.

In a statement this morning, An Garda Siochana said: "The stretch of road is closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Miltown Malbay Garda Station on 065 708 4222 The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."