Gardai issue fresh appeal for witnesses in connection with Limerick horror crash

GARDAI in Limerick have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses in connection with the fatal car crash that claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy and injured three other teenagers.

In their appeal, gardai have released details of an earlier interaction with the black Mazda 6, before the vehicle struck a ditch in Tubberyquinn, Ballyneety, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Gearoid Sheehy-Ahern, from Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other males, all aged 17, were injured in the collision and are being treated at University Hospital Limerick.

In the appeal this Wednesday morning, An Garda Siochana stated: “The car was seen in the Childer's Road and Roxboro areas in the hour before the crash. It then drove on the motorway and took the Dooradoyle exit.”

Funeral details for the late Gearoid have yet to be announced. He will lie in repose at Cross’ Funeral Home, on Gerald Griffin Street.

Gardaí at Roxboro Road garda station are asking witnesses, or anyone with information or who may have seen this car prior to the crash, to contact them on 061 214340.