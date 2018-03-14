Roads blocked by fallen trees amid strong winds in Limerick

ROAD users have been notified of fallen trees blocking roads in Limerick this Wednesday afternoon.

Limerick Fire Service has dispatched one unit to the scene of a fallen tree in Castleconnell before Daly’s Cross.

It was alerted to the incident at 1.39pm.

AA Roadwatch has issued an alert to commuters of a fallen tree blocking the Ballylanders and Mitchelstown Road at 2.15pm.

There were reports of a fallen tree on the road from Caherconlish to Ballyneety this Wednesday morning.