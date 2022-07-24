Motorists warned of Limerick road closure following serious collision on motorway

MOTORISTS are being advised that a full road closure is in place on the main Limerick to Adare road following a serious road collision this Sunday evening.

Emergency services were alerted shortly before 10pm following the incident, which involved several vehicles, on the M20 close to Junction 5 (Cork).

While exact details of what happened remain unclear, it's understood understood a number of people have been seriously injured.

The road would have been busier than normal at the time due to Kerry supporters returning home following the All-Ireland football final at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has confirmed a full road closure is in place on the N/M20 while gardai say traffic is being diverted via the N20 (Croom bypass).

*Limerick Traffic*: Traffic is slow moving on the N21 between Limerick and Adare due to a collision in the area. Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible and travel via the N20 (Croom road). Diversions are in place. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 24, 2022

Collision on M20/N20 : J05 - BALLYBRONOGE (South) .

Full Road Closure in place.

Please follow diversions . pic.twitter.com/3rmuU2CpaE — TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) July 24, 2022

Motorists are being advised the closure is likely to remain in place for most of the night to facilitate technical and forensic examinations.

Gardai are also appealing to any witnesses to the incident to contact them or to make any dash-cam footage available.

A further update is expected in the morning.