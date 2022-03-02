Lucky escape for Limerick motorist after steel falls off truck

GARDAI are appealing for information which will help them identify a truck which was involved in a serious road traffic incident last week.

The driver of an Opel Astra car had a lucky escape when a piece of steel fell from the truck which was travelling directly in front of him.

"Last Thursday at approximately 8.30am a road traffic collision occurred involving an articulated lorry and a car. The lorry was driving towards Limerick on the N20 on the Limerick side of Banogue. There was a full load of steel on the open back trailer. Suddenly a piece of steel came loose and fell off the lorry," said Garda John Finnerty.

"Fortunately, the driver of the car behind was able to bring his car to a controlled stop even though his car had collided into the piece of steel. Luckily the driver was not injured," he added.

Gardai believe the driver of the lorry, which continued on its journey, is unaware of what happened but they are seeking to identify the vehicle.

"The only description that we have of the lorry is that the cab was blue and white and that there was a big load of steel on the

trailer unit. If you were travelling on the N20 last Thursday morning at approximately 8.30am on the Limerick side of Banogue you may have witnessed this crash or at least seen the lorry," said Garda Finnerty.

Gardai at Newcastle West are investigating the incident and can be contacted at 069 20650.