Limerick community 'numbed' after death of 12-year-old boy in collision

A LIMERICK community has been left 'shocked' after the death of a 12-year-old boy in a road collision in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services and gardai were called to the scene on the N21 near Adare just after 2am where a lorry had collided with a car.

The 12-year-old boy was the single occupant of the car and he sadly died at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Limerick. The driver of the lorry, a man in his 40s, did not require hospital treatment but he is said to be very shocked.

The young boy was a Polish national who lived in Newcastle West with his parents and sister, 24 kilometres away from the scene of the incident on the Limerick side of Adare.

He attended Scoil Mhuire agus Ide and was a past pupil of Gaelscoil Ó Doghair, both in Newcastle West.

The boy is believed to have been driving his mother's car and gardai are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.

The young boy has not been formally named however Monsignor Daniel Neenan of Adare said the west Limerick community are shocked at his death.

He told RTÉ Radio's News at One that he was contacted in the early hours of this Friday. "I got the call around 4am that there had been a terrible accident and the fatality was very young. When I got there he had been taken out of the vehicle but he was obviously dead. I anointed him and said some prayers," he said.

"The emergency services were just amazing, they were wonderful. I waited then for the parents to arrive, they were so shocked but incredibly dignified. We gave them some time alone with their son and then I spoke to them and cradled them. Before she left, the mother went and thanked everyone for their tireless efforts. It was harrowing," added Monsignor Neenan.

"We prayed for him at Mass this morning as well as his family and the Polish community. They will support each other and look out for each other."

Scoil Mhuire agus Ide principal Sean Lane said the boy's death was a huge shock to the school community and they will put in place all the necessary critical support services to help pupils.

Gardai at Newcastle West are investigating the circumstances of the collision, which is the first fatal road collision in Limerick this year.

Any witnesses or any motorists with dash-cam footage are asked to come forward.