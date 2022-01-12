Search

12 Jan 2022

BREAKING: Young man killed in Clare road collision

N55 Athlone / Ballymahon Road between Glasson and Tang is closed tonight following serious collision

The fatal collision happened shortly before 6am

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A YOUNG man has died following a multi-vehicle collision in County Clare.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident that occurred on the outskirts of Bodyke village at 5.45am this Wednesday.

"Two cars collided on the R352. The driver of one car, a male aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick," said a garda spokesperson.

Gardai and UL join forces to combat theft of bicycles

Motorists are being advised that the R352 road, between Bodyke and Ennis, is currently closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with dash-cam are asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis garda station at 065 684 8100.

Investigations are ongoing.

