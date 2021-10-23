Search

23/10/2021

Proposal to name new Limerick road after iconic band

Proposal for new Limerick road to be named after The Cranberries

Suggestions are being taken on naming the Coonagh to Knockalisheen Road after The Cranberries

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

PROPOSALS for a key road to be named after one of Limerick’s world-beating bands have been submitted by one local councillor.

Construction works began this year on the final phase of the Coonagh to Knockalisheen Road, a key element of the Limerick Regeneration Framework Implementation plan, costing €58 million.

When complete, the distributor road will link Coonagh Roundabout on the Ennis Road to the Moyross area on the northside of the city and facilitate future commercial, residential, and recreational development.

Limerick City North representative, Cllr Olivia O’ Sullivan, is proposing that the road be named after The Cranberries in a nod to local popular culture and to support band members Frank and Michael Hogan who grew up in nearby Moyross.

“If you look at Liverpool, they have named lots of the streets after The Beatles. As you go around the world there are streets named after ACDC. Even Jay Z has a street named after him in Nigeria. We haven’t done that here in Limerick yet. It would mark our wonderful musical tradition and the biggest band to ever come out of here,” she said.

The Fine Gael public representative is looking to open a discussion forum with the Limerick public to pinpoint an exact name that pays tribute to Dolores and The Cranberries.

Flexibility is the name of the game here, she added, pointing towards examples such as Tina Turner Highway located in Tennessee in the US.

“They have been amazing ambassadors of Limerick internationally. It would be a great thing for fans to come to Limerick and get a photo taken under the sign. There would be a lot of positivity around it. There has been a lot of tributes to Dolores since her passing. It would be lovely as a Local Authority to acknowledge them in this way.”

Described as a soundtrack to the youth of those who grew up in Limerick, Cllr O’ Sullivan is hoping that an opportunity to discuss the motion will arise at the next council meeting.

So far, informal suggestions such as Cranberry Road and Dreams Road have been made, whilst Cllr O’ Sullivan awaits a response from the local authority's protocol committee.

“It would be very interesting to see on social media, what names people would come up with. I’m throwing it out there now ahead of time and looking to capture people’s imaginations,” she admitted.

What would you like to see the new road named? Let us know!

Limerick gardai issue warning after married man shares intimate photos online

To continue reading this article, please register and log in.

Registration is free and you can also sign up to our newsletter to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Final countdown for club pride in Limerick

‘Up the Balbec!’ Pupils from Scoil Mocheallog, Kilmallock cheering on the boys in green and (below) Sixth class pupils from Patrickswell NS cheering on their team | PICTURES: Adrian Butler

Hurling

Final countdown for club pride in Limerick

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media