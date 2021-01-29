Public consultation to begin on major Limerick road projects

PUBLIC consultation on the shortlisted options for two major road projects in County Limerick will begin next week following a virtual briefing for elected representatives.

Jacobs Consulting Engineers have been appointed as Technical Advisors for the N21 Newcastle West Road Scheme and the N21 Abbeyfeale Road Scheme which, it's hoped will relieve congestion on the main Limerick to Tralee Road.

Each project is expected to have positive benefits on the urban environments in the two towns will improve the quality of life of commuters and local residents.

The projects offer opportunities to provide safe, segregated cycling and walking facilities and to integrate with the wider active travel networks such as the Limerick Greenway.

Dr Pat Daly, Chief Executive, of Limerick City and County Council has welcomed the start of the public consultation process next Monday. “While being developed as separate projects, the N21 Newcastle West Road Scheme and the N21 Abbefeale Road Scheme will help to relieve congestion in the respective towns and enhance regional connectivity,” he said.

“Each of these projects will also improve road safety and provide opportunities to provide safe, segregated cycling and walking facilities in and around the towns and it’s great to get the process underway now with the start of public consultation.”

Under the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 strategy the National Development Plan identifies the N21 in both Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale as sections of the national road network which should be progressed through pre-appraisal and early planning.

The National Planning Framework recognises the importance of large towns such as Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale in providing employment and functional roles much greater than their population scale.

The two roads projects will be developed within the identified study area surrounding each town and a number of road-based bypass options for each scheme have now been shortlisted.

As part of the further analysis of options, Limerick City and County Council is seeking feedback from the public on the shortlisted options for both schemes.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Limerick City and County Council is unable to hold public consultation events in-person. Instead, an online public consultation platform has been developed on the project websites n21newcastlewest.ie and n21abbeyfeale.ie.

Each online public consultation experience provides a virtual consultation room which allows the public and other stakeholders to view and interact with the consultation information and maps and to provide feedback on the options using an online feedback form.

It is also possible to book online or telephone consultation meetings with the project team using an online booking facility or by calling 087 0573813.

Submissions can be made using the online feedback form, by email or by post up until February 26, 2021.