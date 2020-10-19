ALERT: Slip roads on approach to Limerick Tunnel to be closed to facilitate works

MOTORISTS are being advised that slip roads on approach roads to the Limerick Tunnel will be closed this week to facilitate works to upgrade the public lighting.

Subject to weather, the closures will take place at different locations each night between 10pm and 6am.

The Limerick Tunnel will remain open throughout the works and diversions will be in place.

The provisional schedule is as follows.

Monday: Junction 2 (Dock Road)

Closure of southbound off ramp and northbound on-ramp; affected traffic will be diverted via N18 Junction 1

Tuesday: Junction 3 (Clonmacken)

Closure of the northbound off-slip to Caherdavin; Clonmacken bound traffic will be diverted via N18 Junction 5 (Cratloe). Motorists are being advised to divert early before the Limerick Tunnel at Junction 2 (Dock Road).



Wednesday: Junction 4 (Cratloemoyle)

Closure of the northbound slip road; Traffic will be diverted via the R445, R527 and N69 back to N18 Junction 2, before proceeding northbound through tunnel

Thursday: Junction 1 (Rosbrien)

Lane 2 on the M20 northbound will be closed as will the slip road to the M7

Diversion of M7 traffic via N18 Junction 2