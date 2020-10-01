ALERT: Slip road linking Limerick motorways to be closed for repair works

MOTORISTS are being advised that the slip road between two Limerick motorways will be closed for several hours this Thursday night to facilitate repair works.

The road, at the Rosbrien interchange connects the M7 (junction 1) and the M20.

According to Direct Route, the slip road It will be closed between 10pm and 6am tomorrow.

Traffic will be diverted along the N18 to junction 2 (Dock Road) during the works to repair safety barriers.

Northbound traffic (Dublin bound) will not be affected by the closure.