ALERT: Limerick motorists warned of early-morning fuel spill on main road

MOTORISTS using the N21 are being urged to take caution following an early-morning fuel spillage.

The spillage occurred shortly before 8am this Wednesday on a section of the road between Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale.

Emergency services, including two units from Newcastle West fire station are working to clean the road.

There are no reports of any serious incidents but caution is advised.