ALERT: Limerick motorists warned of early-morning fuel spill on main road
MOTORISTS using the N21 are being urged to take caution following an early-morning fuel spillage.
The spillage occurred shortly before 8am this Wednesday on a section of the road between Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale.
Emergency services, including two units from Newcastle West fire station are working to clean the road.
#LIMERICK Fuel spill on N21. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) September 23, 2020
There are no reports of any serious incidents but caution is advised.