Motorists urged to be cautious following early-morning collision in Limerick

Motorists travelling on the N69 are being advised to be cautious following a collision early this morning.

Gardai are at the scene of the incident and a section of the road at Robertstown between Askeaton and Foynes has been closed.

According to AA Roadwatch, traffic is slowing both ways on approach.

#LIMERICK Closure on N69 due to collision. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) September 8, 2020

The collision is not believed to be serious and there are no reports of injuries.

The road will fully reopen once the scene of the collision is cleared.