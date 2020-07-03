Limerick motorists warned following fuel spill

Motorists traveling on the N69 between Glin and Foynes are being urged to exercise caution following a fuel spill.

The spill occurred at around 11am this Friday morning and Limerick City and County Council has deployed crews to the area.

While the road remains open, AA Roadwatch is advising motorists to exercise caution if traveling in the area.

There have been not reports of serious accidents as a result of the spillage.

