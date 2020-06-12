Cyclist hospitalised following Limerick road collision
The scene of the incident. Gardai at Kimallock are investigating
A CYCLIST has been taken to hospital following a road collision on the outskirts of Kilmallock.
The incident occurred at around 4 O’Clock this Friday evening less than a mile outside the town on the Bruff Road.
Gardai from Kilmallock attended the scene as did paramedics from the National Ambulance Service.
A male – believed to be a youth – was treated at the scene of the collision before being taken to University Hospital Limerick.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Gardai are appealing for an witnesses to contact them.