Traffic delays ease following separate Limerick collisions

TRAFFIC delays have eased following two separate road collisions in Limerick this Saturday morning.

A garda patrol car was involved in a collision with another vehicle at the junction of Mallow Street and Catherine Street in the city centre at around 10am.

There were no serious injuries and the scene has since been cleared.

Following a separate incident at Main Street, Abbeyfeale a section of the N21 Limerick to Tralee road was closed for a short time – resulting in significant delays.

According to gardai, two vehicles were involved in a collision in the town at around 10.30am.

Again, there were no serious injuries and the road has since re-opened.

#LIMERICK Long delays on the N21 after crash. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) May 18, 2019

Investigations are underway to establish the cause of both accidents.