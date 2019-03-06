Limerick commuters warned of spot flooding following heavy rainfall

Motorists using one of the main routes into Limerick city are being advised to be cautious due to the presence of surface water following heavy rainfall overnight.

Several cars have been forced to turn back due to the spot flooding at Greenfields Road on the city side of Old Crescent RFC.

While passable a significant section of the road, which is used by thousands of commuters every day, is under several inches of water.

There are some delays in the area and motorists are being asked to take an alternative route if possible.

There are no reports of any accidents or incidents.