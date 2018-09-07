Two injured following crash between bus and car in Limerick city centre

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision between a bus and a car in Limerick city.

The collision happened at Clare Street near the junction with Park Road shortly before 2pm this Friday.

Gardai, paramedics and crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue are in attendence.

It’s understood there were around 15 people on the bus at the time. It’s not known how many people were in the car.

A number of people have sustained what are believed to be minor injuries.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible.