Young boy seriously injured in Limerick road collision remains in hospital

GARDAI have issued an appeal for witnesses after a young boy was seriously injured in a road collision in Limerick city.

The boy was struck by a car which was travelling at Hyde Road, Ballinacurra Weston shortly after 6pm on Wednesday.

He was on a flicker-type scooter at the time and was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transferred by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

While not life-threatening, his injuries have been described as serious and he remains at UHL.

The driver of the car was not injured during the incident.

A section of Hyde Road was closed for several hours on Wednesday evening to facilitate a forensic examination of the scene.

While gardai have spoken to a number of witnesses including the driver of the car which struck the boy, they are appealing for anyone else who was in the area and who saw what happened to contact them.

Gardai at Roxboro Road can be contacted at (061) 214340.