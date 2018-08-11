Drivers facing court date for 'racing' on Limerick motorway

TWO young men have been charged with dangerous driving after they were intercepted while ‘racing’ on the M20 motorway.

According to gardai, the vehicles were stopped after they were observed by members of the divisional roads policing unit travelling at high speed.

It is alleged that one of the cars was travelling at 173km/h – 53km/h above the speed limit.

“These speeds have fatal consequences if something goes wrong which it does,” said a garda spokesperson.

Gardai have confirmed that both drivers have been charged with dangerous driving and are due before the district court in the coming weeks.

If convicted, both face a driving ban and possibly a prison sentence.