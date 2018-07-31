Bus Éireann announces extra services from Limerick for papal visit

BUS Éireann has confirmed it will operate additional services between Limerick and Dublin next month to facilitate those travelling to the Phoenix Park for the visit of Pope Francis.

Thousands of people from across Limerick are expected to attend the open-air Mass which will be celebrated by Pope Francis on Sunday, August 26.

Major restrictions will be in place across Dublin with organisers and gardai urging motorists and the public to use public transport to travel to and from the Phoenix Park.

Bus Éireann says in order to cater for the anticipated demand, it will operate a greatly enhanced schedule which will see overall capacity on its network increasing by over 100% on the day.

In addition to the normal ‘Sunday’ service, there will an additional Expressway service which will depart Colbert Station, Limerick at 6.30am – stopping at Nenagh, Roscrea and Portlaoise.

Some private operators will also be laying on additional services while Iarnród Éireann has warned intending passengers they must book in advance if they intend travelling to Dublin during the papal visit.

The papal Mass at Phoenix Park takes place at 3pm and will mark the end of The World Meeting of Families.