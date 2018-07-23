Papal trains: Irish Rail warn Limerick customers advance booking needed for travel

IRISH Rail has warned people travelling for the upcoming Papal visit that there will be no access to trains without a ticket or reservation.

Iarnród Éireann has said that those attending World Meeting of Families events, including the Papal mass in the Phoenix Park on Sunday, August 26 at which up to 500,000 people are expected, should be be aware that advance booking of Intercity train travel is mandatory for this event.

The rail company is stressing that Intercity train tickets will not be available for sale on the day and that there will be no access for anyone to Intercity trains who does not have a ticket or reservation.

This applies to regular services, and extra trains which will operate from/to Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Rosslare and Waterford.

For existing ticket holders, including free travel pass holders and season ticket holders, a reservation is essential for travel on August 26. Reservations for this date are free of charge, and can also be booked at www.irishrail.ie.