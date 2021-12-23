Louise Loves: Armenian star crowned Junior Eurovision winner

THE Junior Eurovision 2021 winner has been crowned. A total of 19 countries competed in the JESC grand final at La Seine Musicale in Paris. Irish representative, Wicklow teenager Maiú Levi Lawlor represented Ireland in style when he performed his song "SAOR' as Gaeilge.

Kazakhstan delivered killer vocals, Portugal served authentic fado and The Netherlands brought a piece of Japanese culture to La Seine Musicale, last Saturday December 19.

In the end it was Armenia’s Maléna Fox who charmed the juries and audience with “Qami Qami” to be crowned Junior Eurovision champion 2021.

Armenia came third with the professional juries behind France and Poland, but managed to finish first overall by topping the online vote. The public ranked Poland and Portugal second and third.

“Qami Qami” is a space-pop number composed by Maléna herself, as well as David Tserunyan, the Head of the Armenian delegation at Eurovision; Tokionine, head of the record label TKN and former national final representative in 2020; and Vahram Petrosyan, composer of “Boomerang”, the Armenian entry for Junior Eurovision in 2017.

The song’s pulsating, other-wordly beats are complemented by their lyrics, talking about going to far away places to be who she truly is and how the winds can take her to this ideal state of being. When you reach that peace of mind, don’t let it go for anything in the world. Anyone can reach this ideal, anyone can strive to go to that place and be free of mind and spirit.

TG4's Niamh Ní Chróinín and I travelled to the event in Paris this year, and co presented an online vlog series for TG4. All episodes and some exclusive behind the scenes footage are available to watch across @TG4 TV on social media.

Ireland's search for new Junior Eurovision talent will begin again in spring 2022. Meanwhile Ireland will look forward to the senior Eurovision in Turin this May.

Limerick Jazz launches inaugural Young Irish Jazz Musician Event

The search for Ireland’s best young jazz musician is on!

Limerick Jazz in association with Improvised Music Company will host the first ever Young Irish Jazz Musician 2022 in University Concert Hall, Limerick on the evening of Sunday 10th April 2022. Finalists will perform with a Limerick Jazz house band for a panel of judges, led by world-renowned composer and legendary Limerick musician Bill Whelan.

The chosen Young Irish Jazz Musician 2022 will have the opportunity to make a professional studio recording with a professional ensemble. They will also perform in UCH’s Rising Stars Concert alongside outstanding young musicians in classical music and opera, and will receive a bursary to take part in an international summer school, showcasing young Irish jazz talent on a wider stage.

A brand new and much-needed platform for the best of emerging Irish jazz talent, the competition is open to young jazz musicians aged 13 to 18. Details of how to apply can be found at www.limerickjazz.com

The history of Irish jazz is strongly present in both organisations as Limerick Jazz celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, and Improvised Music Company its 30th. The inaugural Young Irish Jazz Musician Award spotlights the outstanding talent in the Irish jazz scene and the promise for the next 40 years of jazz in Ireland.

Maiú- SAOR: Big things to come from this 14-year-old. Maiú Levi Lawlor rocked it out on the Junior Eurovision stage in Paris last week, in front of a global audience of millions! Best part of all, this track is as Gaeilge.

