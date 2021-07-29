Louise Loves: Wired FM- Summer camp aims to empower voices

Wired FM, in partnership with Limerick Institute of Technology, are running Empowering New Voices, a summer camp specifically for migrant youths in Limerick city and county from the ages of 13-17.

The free course will run from 10-4pm from August 9-13 with podcast production days on August 16 and 17 on LIT’s Moylish Campus. Lunches and refreshments are also included.

Your teen years are the best time to plant the seed and unlock your potential in radio and podcasting and gain invaluable experience in a friendly and supportive environment.

You can make the world a better place by interviewing interesting guests, sharing ideas and knowledge about topics you are passionate about.

The course will cover programme ideas and storytelling along with tips and tricks about recording, editing and broadcasting your programmes.

You will be introduced to programme planning as well as what software and equipment to use during the early stages of your radio and podcasting journey!

The content that the group produce will be launched a part of the inaugural Limerick Media and Arts Conference 2021 on August 25 and 26.

President Michael D. Higgins spoke eloquently about Community Radio on National Community Radio Day 2021 last month.

“Let us celebrate the strength and beauty of the spoken word and pay tribute to the valuable role that Community Radio has in entertaining and empowering our citizens,” he said.

This could be your chance to find a platform and to celebrate your unique voice.

Places are limited –to register for the event email: summercamp@wiredfm.ie

Visit wiredfm.ie for more information.

THE HUNT MUSEUM LAUNCHES OUTDOOR PAINTING FOR AUGUST

The Hunt Museum will host a variety of outdoor painting classes and workshops for both budding and advanced artists in its new Museum in a Garden during the month of August.

The outdoor or “en plein air” painting series ties in with the Hunt’s new summer exhibition ‘A Wild Atlantic Way – Irish Life & Landscapes’ which gives visitors the chance to travel the Wild Atlantic Way from Donegal to Kinsale and experience the essence and soul of Ireland through a series of atmospheric and strikingly evocative paintings by 30 artists. All events will take place in the Hunt’s new beautifully landscaped garden which was officially opened to the public in June.

The Hunt Museum’s garden provides the ideal setting for guided drawing and painting skill share sessions with some of Limerick’s finest artists. Beginner’s welcome, materials and equipment provided.

From 1.30pm to 4pm, Wednesday afternoons until August 18th. Adults €15, Kids €5. Booking essential

