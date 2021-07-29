Search our Archive

29/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Louise Loves: Wired FM- Summer camp aims to empower voices

Louise Loves: Wired FM- Summer camp aims to empower voices

The summer camp is specifically for migrant youths in Limerick city and county from the ages of 13-17

Reporter:

Louise Cantillon

Wired FM, in partnership with Limerick Institute of Technology, are running Empowering New Voices, a summer camp specifically for migrant youths in Limerick city and county from the ages of 13-17.

The free course will run from 10-4pm from August 9-13 with podcast production days on August 16 and 17 on LIT’s Moylish Campus. Lunches and refreshments are also included.

Your teen years are the best time to plant the seed and unlock your potential in radio and podcasting and gain invaluable experience in a friendly and supportive environment.

You can make the world a better place by interviewing interesting guests, sharing ideas and knowledge about topics you are passionate about.

The course will cover programme ideas and storytelling along with tips and tricks about recording, editing and broadcasting your programmes.

You will be introduced to programme planning as well as what software and equipment to use during the early stages of your radio and podcasting journey!

The content that the group produce will be launched a part of the inaugural Limerick Media and Arts Conference 2021 on August 25 and 26.

President Michael D. Higgins spoke eloquently about Community Radio on National Community Radio Day 2021 last month.

“Let us celebrate the strength and beauty of the spoken word and pay tribute to the valuable role that Community Radio has in entertaining and empowering our citizens,” he said.

This could be your chance to find a platform and to celebrate your unique voice.

Places are limited –to register for the event email: summercamp@wiredfm.ie

Visit wiredfm.ie for more information.

Follow Wired FM on Twitter @WiredFm, Facebook.com/wiredfm and TikTok @WiredFM.

THE HUNT MUSEUM LAUNCHES OUTDOOR PAINTING FOR AUGUST

The Hunt Museum will host a variety of outdoor painting classes and workshops for both budding and advanced artists in its new Museum in a Garden during the month of August.

The outdoor or “en plein air” painting series ties in with the Hunt’s new summer exhibition ‘A Wild Atlantic Way – Irish Life & Landscapes’ which gives visitors the chance to travel the Wild Atlantic Way from Donegal to Kinsale and experience the essence and soul of Ireland through a series of atmospheric and strikingly evocative paintings by 30 artists. All events will take place in the Hunt’s new beautifully landscaped garden which was officially opened to the public in June.

The Hunt Museum’s garden provides the ideal setting for guided drawing and painting skill share sessions with some of Limerick’s finest artists. Beginner’s welcome, materials and equipment provided.

From 1.30pm to 4pm, Wednesday afternoons until August 18th. Adults €15, Kids €5. Booking essential

TO DO

SUPPORT LOCAL INDOOR DINING!

As of Monday, hospitality has reopened for indoor dining! If you’re vaccinated, you can sit indoors. Don’t forget you need a copy of your EU Covid Digital Certificate which you can access on the covid tracker app! Bon Appetit!

TO LISTEN

SOMEBODY’S CHILD – CRAZY

Dublin-based indie rock 5-piece Somebody's Child have returned with new single 'CRAZY', the first piece of material following the bands critically lauded second EP Hope, Amongst Other Things, which was released earlier this year.

TO SEE

THE OLYMPICS

Tokyo 2021 is proving to be all we expected and more! Irish athletes have been a joy to watch, and it looks likely that silverware could be making its way home this year! Don’t miss out on the finals this week.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie