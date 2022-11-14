Construction to begin on new Limerick to Foynes railway line

THE first sections of track to be laid on the restored Limerick to Foynes railway line arrived at Foynes Port over the weekend.

Jim Meade, chief Executive of Iarnród Éireann, was joined by Pat Keating, his counterpart at Shannon Foynes Port Company, at the port this Monday to witness the unloading of the shipment.

Construction on phase one of the project, which will last around two years, is set to begin in the coming weeks.

The 42km stretch of railway between Limerick and Foynes originally opened in 1858 but closed to passenger traffic in 1963. Freight services continued until 2001 and when these services ceased the line was declared inactive but remained under the stewardship of Iarnród Éireann.

The project is being funded by the Department of Transport and phase one will see vegetation being cleared and the removal of the existing track.

Bridges and culverts along the 42km route will be rehabilitated or renewed and new rail and concrete sleepers will be sintalled along the entire route.

Phase one will also see the renewal of road infrastructure at public road level crossings, the renewal of accommodation crossings and lineside fencing.

Phase two of the project, which will continue for about 18 months, will include the provision of a signalling system, CCTV level crossings, train communications system and track connections and upgrades at Limerick and in Foynes Yard.

A train in Foynes in the 1980s - Picture courtesy of Barry Carse from the Irish Railway Record Society

Iarnród Éireann says the project will initially facilitate rail freight services and that further investment and upgrades will be required to facilitate the re-introduction of passenger services on the line.

The transport company has acknowledged the co-operation and support of Shannon Foynes Port Company and Limerick City and County Council in bringing the project to the construction stage.

"Seeing the work commence on reopening of the Limerick to Foynes rail line is a proud day for us at Iarnród Éireann. Our Rail Freight Strategy is all about creating connections and giving greater opportunity for businesses to switch from road freight to more sustainable rail freight. I am certain that upon reopening of the line, working with our colleagues at the Shannon Foynes Port Company we will deliver a reliable, frequent and most importantly sustainable logistics option for many companies that currently and in the future will use the port of Foynes," said Jim Meade.