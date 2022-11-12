Search

12 Nov 2022

University of Limerick midwife student delivers award

University of Limerick midwife student delivers award

Essene Cassidy, NMBI President; Khayla Timothy, University of Limerick; and Sheila McClelland, NMBI CEO.

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

12 Nov 2022 12:12 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

A STUDENT at the University of Limerick (UL) debated her way to victory at this year’s Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland’s (NMBI) National Student Midwife Debate.

The event saw six student midwives, from each of the six education bodies that offer midwifery, compete in two teams to debate for or against a motion.

Khayla Timothy, from Co Galway, who is studying midwifery at University of Limerick won the prize for best speaker at the debate.

This year’s motion was: This house believes that the diminishing ‘normal birth’ rate is a threat to the midwifery profession.

Jeep and cattle trailer overturns on Limerick motorway

President of NMBI, Essene Cassidy, said: “This annual debate gives students an excellent opportunity to broaden their knowledge and understanding of the profession and inspire new thinking around topics relating to midwifery.

“Midwives play an instrumental role in supporting monitoring and encouraging women and their families at all stages of a woman’s pregnancy, labour, birth and postnatal period.

“Debating skills are essential to advocating for the best care at all these stages,” Ms Cassidy said.

It wasn’t an easy victory for Khayla as she was pitted against students from Trinity College Dublin, University College Cork, Dundalk Institute of Technology, University College Dublin and University of Galway.

Limerick councillors criticise rules preventing some tenants from buying their own homes

“The speakers were a credit to their team and education bodies... I would particularly like to congratulate the winning student, Khayla Timothy, who passionately argued against the motion,” Ms Cassidy said.

This year’s judging panel included Denise Lawler, Chair of the Midwives Committee, NMBI; Sarah Benson, CEO of Women’s Aid Ireland and Mary Higgins, retired midwife and former Board Member International Confederation of Midwives.

Midwifery Advisor to the World Health Organization Fran McConville joined the event via video stream to thank the debaters for their robust arguments.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media