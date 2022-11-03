Search

03 Nov 2022

Former Limerick TD and Fair City star announce 'miracle' as twins on the way

Former Limerick TD and Fair City star announce 'miracle' as twins on the way

Tom Neville and Jenny Dixon made the announcement on social media

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

03 Nov 2022 11:59 AM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

IT'S A double surprise for former Limerick TD Tom Neville and his partner Jenny Dixon as they announce that "through an act of god" twins are on the way.

Jenny, who previously starred as KerriAnn on Fair City, took to social media to tell of an "emotional rollercoaster" that had led to the couple learning that they are 17 weeks pregnant, with twins.

The London-based actress said: "Just when we thought it may never happen. It happens. Some kind of sacred magic. Faith, positivity, determination and an act of god."

The pair, who wed in Dublin in July 2019, recently moved from Limerick to London, so that Tom, a former Fine Gael TD could take up an exciting new opportunity with social media giants TikTok.

Plans revealed to 'transform' prime location in Limerick city centre

Taking to inform his own followers, the former Limerick Deputy, Croagh native and Crescent College Comprehensive graduate said: "Just when we thought it may never happen. It happens and it happens x2. Can’t wait to meet the twins."

Hearty congratulations have been pouring in from the political and acting spheres, not to mention strong messages of support from the Limerick community.

Celia Holman Lee, Rosanna Davidson and Lisa Jordan have all expressed their delight at Jenny and Tom's announcement.

"We can’t wait to meet you. We can’t wait to meet both of you," Jenny, who is also a qualified teacher told her followers.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media