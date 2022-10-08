Limerick Weather - Saturday, October 8

Limerick weather
A DRIER day can be expected on Saturday with sunny spells and isolated light showers. Becoming cloudier during the evening and patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in the west of the province. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with a light to moderate south to southwest wind.
Cloud will increase across the country during Saturday night and rain will move into most areas. It will become breezy later with a moderate to fresh wind developing. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Wet and breezy as rain moves eastwards across the country on Sunday. Drier and clearer conditions will follow in the northwest by evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, veering westerly.
Rain will clear from the southeast early on Sunday night, followed by mostly dry and clear conditions for the rest of the night. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with a light to moderate west to northwest wind.
For more Limerick weather click here
Largely dry with sunny spells and an isolated shower on Monday. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with a light to moderate west to northwest wind.
Largely dry again overnight Monday night with clear spells. Cloudier conditions and patchy rain or drizzle on northern and western coasts by dawn. Overnight lows of 6 to 10 degrees with light westerly winds.
Mostly dry on Tuesday with some sunny spells and patchy rain or drizzle over the western half of the country. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees with a light to moderate west to southwest wind.
Sean Ryan, photographed with his son Darragh, following the 25-year-old’s experience in the hospital’s emergency unit | PICTURES: Adrian Butler
Dr Niamh Kirk, journalism lecturer; Emma O’Kelly, Education Correspondent at RTÉ; Mary Dundon, Former Head of Journalism in UL and Malachy Browne at the seminar at the Kemmy Business School at UL
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.